3407 E Hanna Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3407 E Hanna Ave

3407 East Hanna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3407 East Hanna Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
Live Oaks Square

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3407 E Hanna Ave Available 03/11/19 Easy Access to Everything! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE1884671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 E Hanna Ave have any available units?
3407 E Hanna Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3407 E Hanna Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3407 E Hanna Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 E Hanna Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3407 E Hanna Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3407 E Hanna Ave offer parking?
No, 3407 E Hanna Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3407 E Hanna Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 E Hanna Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 E Hanna Ave have a pool?
No, 3407 E Hanna Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3407 E Hanna Ave have accessible units?
No, 3407 E Hanna Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 E Hanna Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 E Hanna Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3407 E Hanna Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3407 E Hanna Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
