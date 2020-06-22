All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:03 PM

3404 Carioca Ct

3404 Carioca Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3404 Carioca Ct, Tampa, FL 33605
Highland Pines

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Single Family House in Highland Pines in Tampa FL - Property Id: 156922

This is Cute single family house in Highland Pines neighborhood just North of I4 and 50th St. This house is Central Air and has complete Ceramic tiles all throughout. Kitchen and bathrooms are nice and updated. There are windows treatment done all windows and there are ceiling Fans as well in Bedrooms. The other features are screen room, fenced backyard, Carport, Storage Space above Carport, Washer and dryer Closet. Also there is front spacious yard. Perfect for for small family / Individuals.
A basic screening application is required.

Please call or Text Jay at: (813)-618-0181 !!!!!!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156922p
Property Id 156922

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5154934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Carioca Ct have any available units?
3404 Carioca Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 Carioca Ct have?
Some of 3404 Carioca Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 Carioca Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Carioca Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Carioca Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3404 Carioca Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3404 Carioca Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3404 Carioca Ct offers parking.
Does 3404 Carioca Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3404 Carioca Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Carioca Ct have a pool?
No, 3404 Carioca Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Carioca Ct have accessible units?
No, 3404 Carioca Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Carioca Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 Carioca Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
