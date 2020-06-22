3404 Carioca Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry carport recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Single Family House in Highland Pines in Tampa FL - Property Id: 156922



This is Cute single family house in Highland Pines neighborhood just North of I4 and 50th St. This house is Central Air and has complete Ceramic tiles all throughout. Kitchen and bathrooms are nice and updated. There are windows treatment done all windows and there are ceiling Fans as well in Bedrooms. The other features are screen room, fenced backyard, Carport, Storage Space above Carport, Washer and dryer Closet. Also there is front spacious yard. Perfect for for small family / Individuals.

A basic screening application is required.



Please call or Text Jay at: (813)-618-0181 !!!!!!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156922p

Property Id 156922



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5154934)