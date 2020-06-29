3401 W San Juan St 3401-S

Amenities
A MUST SEE UNIT, WILL GO FAST!
This is a newly renovated and furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with 648 sq. feet for $1950/month. It has stainless appliances, vinyl plank flooring, and central a/c. There is an on-site laundry facility and off-street parking spaces. It has a fenced private courtyard and a community fire pit/picnic area with a barbecue. The unit is also pet-friendly, but breed and size restricted. The Miramar Flats community is near the Hyde Park District which offers a selection of shopping and restaurants. There is a $45 application fee but please contact Keith Naylor first to schedule a viewing of the property and to confirm availability before applying.
