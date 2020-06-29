All apartments in Tampa
3401 W San Juan St 3401-S

3401 West San Juan Street · No Longer Available
Location

3401 West San Juan Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Miramar Flats - Property Id: 210131

A MUST SEE UNIT, WILL GO FAST!
This is a newly renovated and furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with 648 sq. feet for $1950/month. It has stainless appliances, vinyl plank flooring, and central a/c. There is an on-site laundry facility and off-street parking spaces. It has a fenced private courtyard and a community fire pit/picnic area with a barbecue. The unit is also pet-friendly, but breed and size restricted. The Miramar Flats community is near the Hyde Park District which offers a selection of shopping and restaurants. There is a $45 application fee but please contact Keith Naylor first to schedule a viewing of the property and to confirm availability before applying.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210131
Property Id 210131

(RLNE5648322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 W San Juan St 3401-S have any available units?
3401 W San Juan St 3401-S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 W San Juan St 3401-S have?
Some of 3401 W San Juan St 3401-S's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 W San Juan St 3401-S currently offering any rent specials?
3401 W San Juan St 3401-S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 W San Juan St 3401-S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 W San Juan St 3401-S is pet friendly.
Does 3401 W San Juan St 3401-S offer parking?
Yes, 3401 W San Juan St 3401-S offers parking.
Does 3401 W San Juan St 3401-S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 W San Juan St 3401-S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 W San Juan St 3401-S have a pool?
No, 3401 W San Juan St 3401-S does not have a pool.
Does 3401 W San Juan St 3401-S have accessible units?
No, 3401 W San Juan St 3401-S does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 W San Juan St 3401-S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 W San Juan St 3401-S has units with dishwashers.
