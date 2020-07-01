3304 West Wallace Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, single story home has approx. 1250 Sq. Ft. of living space and is located in the South Tampa area. Nice size living room / dining room combo is open to the kitchen. The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances that include range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. All wood cabinets and granite counter tops. All the bedrooms have built in shelves in the closets for additional storage. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with shower. The hall bath has a tub / shower combo. This home has wood-look tile flooring, ceiling fans, blinds and washer & dryer. Very large fenced back yard with open patio and additional storage shed. Driveway for off street parking. This home is conveniently located close to MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa, the bridges to the Pinellas County beaches and the shopping and restaurants of South Tampa. Small pets will be considered.



