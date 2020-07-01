All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3304 West Wallace Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3304 West Wallace Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 1:20 PM

3304 West Wallace Avenue

3304 Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3304 Wallace Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
See the Video Property Tour

3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, single story home has approx. 1250 Sq. Ft. of living space and is located in the South Tampa area. Nice size living room / dining room combo is open to the kitchen. The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances that include range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. All wood cabinets and granite counter tops. All the bedrooms have built in shelves in the closets for additional storage. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with shower. The hall bath has a tub / shower combo. This home has wood-look tile flooring, ceiling fans, blinds and washer & dryer. Very large fenced back yard with open patio and additional storage shed. Driveway for off street parking. This home is conveniently located close to MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa, the bridges to the Pinellas County beaches and the shopping and restaurants of South Tampa. Small pets will be considered.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 West Wallace Avenue have any available units?
3304 West Wallace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3304 West Wallace Avenue have?
Some of 3304 West Wallace Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 West Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3304 West Wallace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 West Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3304 West Wallace Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3304 West Wallace Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3304 West Wallace Avenue offers parking.
Does 3304 West Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3304 West Wallace Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 West Wallace Avenue have a pool?
No, 3304 West Wallace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3304 West Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3304 West Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 West Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3304 West Wallace Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College