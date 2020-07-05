3213 W Saint John St

Amenities

2/2 Brick Home in West Tampa! Massive home from the inside out, with two entrances to the covered front porch!! Living room offers beautiful wood gleaming floors making the home even more charming and welcoming with this open floor plan. Plenty of windows provide ample natural sunlight. Step into the kitchen with its all-white appliance package that includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Plenty of cupboard and counter space to prepare any meal or snack, with a sitting area within the kitchen. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, that share a full hallway bathroom. Bonus room available for an extra bedroom, play area or den. Fenced backyard with a charming built in sitting area to entertain. Attached two car garage offers additional storage with a full-sized washer and dryer. Easy commute to all major highways and byways. Located close to several major highways and shopping plazas including International Mall and the new Midtown Tampa. 15 minutes to Tampa airport, 30 minutes to MacDill AFB. You don't want to miss out on this adorable home! Available Now. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/-TBN9plc_n8