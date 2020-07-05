All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:47 PM

3213 W Saint John St

3213 West Saint John Street · No Longer Available
Location

3213 West Saint John Street, Tampa, FL 33607
MacFarlane Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2/2 Brick Home in West Tampa! Massive home from the inside out, with two entrances to the covered front porch!! Living room offers beautiful wood gleaming floors making the home even more charming and welcoming with this open floor plan. Plenty of windows provide ample natural sunlight. Step into the kitchen with its all-white appliance package that includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Plenty of cupboard and counter space to prepare any meal or snack, with a sitting area within the kitchen. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, that share a full hallway bathroom. Bonus room available for an extra bedroom, play area or den. Fenced backyard with a charming built in sitting area to entertain. Attached two car garage offers additional storage with a full-sized washer and dryer. Easy commute to all major highways and byways. Located close to several major highways and shopping plazas including International Mall and the new Midtown Tampa. 15 minutes to Tampa airport, 30 minutes to MacDill AFB. You don't want to miss out on this adorable home! Available Now. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/-TBN9plc_n8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 W Saint John St have any available units?
3213 W Saint John St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 W Saint John St have?
Some of 3213 W Saint John St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 W Saint John St currently offering any rent specials?
3213 W Saint John St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 W Saint John St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3213 W Saint John St is pet friendly.
Does 3213 W Saint John St offer parking?
Yes, 3213 W Saint John St offers parking.
Does 3213 W Saint John St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3213 W Saint John St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 W Saint John St have a pool?
No, 3213 W Saint John St does not have a pool.
Does 3213 W Saint John St have accessible units?
No, 3213 W Saint John St does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 W Saint John St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 W Saint John St has units with dishwashers.

