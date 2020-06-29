All apartments in Tampa
3211 W TACON STREET
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

3211 W TACON STREET

3211 West Tacon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3211 West Tacon Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Luxurious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Townhome sitting on a private dead-end street in the heart of South Tampa. Only minutes from Bay Shore Boulevard and walking distance to restaurants the location doesn't get much better. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining offering a wide-open kitchen with stainless appliances, open dining area, and great room that opens to a private courtyard. All three bedrooms are located on the second level. The master suite offers a true spa-like atmosphere with a huge garden tub, walk-in shower, separate his and her sinks, dual walk-in closets and bay window. This unit will not last long so schedule your showing today. a $75 tenant processing and first months rent due at move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 W TACON STREET have any available units?
3211 W TACON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 W TACON STREET have?
Some of 3211 W TACON STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 W TACON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3211 W TACON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 W TACON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3211 W TACON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3211 W TACON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3211 W TACON STREET offers parking.
Does 3211 W TACON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 W TACON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 W TACON STREET have a pool?
No, 3211 W TACON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3211 W TACON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3211 W TACON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 W TACON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3211 W TACON STREET has units with dishwashers.

