3211 W TACON STREET

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub

Luxurious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Townhome sitting on a private dead-end street in the heart of South Tampa. Only minutes from Bay Shore Boulevard and walking distance to restaurants the location doesn't get much better. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining offering a wide-open kitchen with stainless appliances, open dining area, and great room that opens to a private courtyard. All three bedrooms are located on the second level. The master suite offers a true spa-like atmosphere with a huge garden tub, walk-in shower, separate his and her sinks, dual walk-in closets and bay window. This unit will not last long so schedule your showing today. a $75 tenant processing and first months rent due at move-in.