All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:15 AM

3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET

3205 West San Carlos Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Palma Ceia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3205 West San Carlos Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available May 2020. Beautiful upgraded 1 bedroom with small den apartment on the 2nd floor of this 4 unit vintage home. West Palma Ceia is a gorgeous well established neighborhood with surrounded by expensive single family homes. Water Sewer Trash is included and and it has a front load washer dryer inside this apartment. Finished with newer kitchen, bath central heat and air,and stainless steel appliances, granite, wood floors, window treatments. Spacious living room and beautiful kitchen with nook for a bistro table. Outdoor deck and stairs to rear of property and parking. High Speed Internet technology and security system available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET have any available units?
3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET have?
Some of 3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET offers parking.
Does 3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET have a pool?
No, 3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET have accessible units?
No, 3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir
Tampa, FL 33610
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College