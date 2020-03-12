3205 W SAN CARLOS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Available May 2020. Beautiful upgraded 1 bedroom with small den apartment on the 2nd floor of this 4 unit vintage home. West Palma Ceia is a gorgeous well established neighborhood with surrounded by expensive single family homes. Water Sewer Trash is included and and it has a front load washer dryer inside this apartment. Finished with newer kitchen, bath central heat and air,and stainless steel appliances, granite, wood floors, window treatments. Spacious living room and beautiful kitchen with nook for a bistro table. Outdoor deck and stairs to rear of property and parking. High Speed Internet technology and security system available.