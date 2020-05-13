3202 W Fielder St

Amenities

This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1-car garage, 2-story South Tampa home has approximately 1,691 SQ FT. Open concept floor plan with living room / dining room combo open to the kitchen. The kitchen has breakfast bar, flat top range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. Floor is carpet and tile. There are blinds and ceiling fans included. Washer / dryer hookup in the garage. Down stairs are 2 bedrooms and bath with tub/shower combo. The master bedroom is located upstairs (16x16) with walk in closet and hall closet. The master bath has twin sinks, garden tub and separate shower. This home is close to all the trendy shops, restaurants and nightlife of South Tampa. It is close to the Westshore Business District, an easy commute to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, and has convenient access to the bridges to Pinellas County and the Suncoast beaches. Lawn care included in the rent



