Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3202 W Fielder St
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

3202 W Fielder St

3202 West Fielder Street · No Longer Available
Location

3202 West Fielder Street, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayshore Beautiful

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1-car garage, 2-story South Tampa home has approximately 1,691 SQ FT. Open concept floor plan with living room / dining room combo open to the kitchen. The kitchen has breakfast bar, flat top range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. Floor is carpet and tile. There are blinds and ceiling fans included. Washer / dryer hookup in the garage. Down stairs are 2 bedrooms and bath with tub/shower combo. The master bedroom is located upstairs (16x16) with walk in closet and hall closet. The master bath has twin sinks, garden tub and separate shower. This home is close to all the trendy shops, restaurants and nightlife of South Tampa. It is close to the Westshore Business District, an easy commute to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, and has convenient access to the bridges to Pinellas County and the Suncoast beaches. Lawn care included in the rent

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3202 W Fielder St have any available units?
3202 W Fielder St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3202 W Fielder St have?
Some of 3202 W Fielder St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3202 W Fielder St currently offering any rent specials?
3202 W Fielder St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3202 W Fielder St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3202 W Fielder St is pet friendly.
Does 3202 W Fielder St offer parking?
Yes, 3202 W Fielder St offers parking.
Does 3202 W Fielder St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3202 W Fielder St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3202 W Fielder St have a pool?
No, 3202 W Fielder St does not have a pool.
Does 3202 W Fielder St have accessible units?
No, 3202 W Fielder St does not have accessible units.
Does 3202 W Fielder St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3202 W Fielder St has units with dishwashers.
