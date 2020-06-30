317 W JEAN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Historic Seminole Heights Bungalow available for immediate rent. New roof in 2016, kitchen in 2017, wood floors & tented for termites in 2015. Kitchen features solid wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wine bar and marble counters with breakfast bar seating. Washer & dryer stay & are located in the home. Detached 2 car garage for additional storage and dedicated space to garden. Close distance to Epps Park and popular restaurants like Trip's Diner and Fodder & Shine. PET-FRIENDLY UP TO 2. NO WATERBEDS OR FISHTANKS.