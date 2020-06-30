317 W JEAN STREET

Amenities
Historic Seminole Heights Bungalow available for immediate rent. New roof in 2016, kitchen in 2017, wood floors & tented for termites in 2015. Kitchen features solid wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wine bar and marble counters with breakfast bar seating. Washer & dryer stay & are located in the home. Detached 2 car garage for additional storage and dedicated space to garden. Close distance to Epps Park and popular restaurants like Trip's Diner and Fodder & Shine. PET-FRIENDLY UP TO 2. NO WATERBEDS OR FISHTANKS.