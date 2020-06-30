All apartments in Tampa
317 W JEAN STREET
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

317 W JEAN STREET

317 West Jean Street · No Longer Available
Location

317 West Jean Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Historic Seminole Heights Bungalow available for immediate rent. New roof in 2016, kitchen in 2017, wood floors & tented for termites in 2015. Kitchen features solid wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wine bar and marble counters with breakfast bar seating. Washer & dryer stay & are located in the home. Detached 2 car garage for additional storage and dedicated space to garden. Close distance to Epps Park and popular restaurants like Trip's Diner and Fodder & Shine. PET-FRIENDLY UP TO 2. NO WATERBEDS OR FISHTANKS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 W JEAN STREET have any available units?
317 W JEAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 W JEAN STREET have?
Some of 317 W JEAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 W JEAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
317 W JEAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 W JEAN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 W JEAN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 317 W JEAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 317 W JEAN STREET offers parking.
Does 317 W JEAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 W JEAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 W JEAN STREET have a pool?
No, 317 W JEAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 317 W JEAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 317 W JEAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 317 W JEAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 W JEAN STREET has units with dishwashers.

