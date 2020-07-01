All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:26 AM

315 EDISON AVENUE

315 South Edison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

315 South Edison Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful end unit 2 bed/2 bed condo located in a quiet, gated community. Kitchen is tiled, has all appliances and eat in space. Living room/dining room combination has hardwood flooring, fireplace in the living. Bedroom 1 is carpeted with closet and door to bathroom 1. Bath 1 is tiled. Laundry closet in the hallway with included washer/dryer. Master bedroom is carpeted, walk in closet with lots of shelving. Master bathroom is off of the master bedroom, tiled, with shower/tub combination and sliding glass doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 EDISON AVENUE have any available units?
315 EDISON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 EDISON AVENUE have?
Some of 315 EDISON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 EDISON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
315 EDISON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 EDISON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 315 EDISON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 315 EDISON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 315 EDISON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 315 EDISON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 EDISON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 EDISON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 315 EDISON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 315 EDISON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 315 EDISON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 315 EDISON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 EDISON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

