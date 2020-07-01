315 EDISON AVENUE

Amenities
Beautiful end unit 2 bed/2 bed condo located in a quiet, gated community. Kitchen is tiled, has all appliances and eat in space. Living room/dining room combination has hardwood flooring, fireplace in the living. Bedroom 1 is carpeted with closet and door to bathroom 1. Bath 1 is tiled. Laundry closet in the hallway with included washer/dryer. Master bedroom is carpeted, walk in closet with lots of shelving. Master bathroom is off of the master bedroom, tiled, with shower/tub combination and sliding glass doors.