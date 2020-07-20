3130 W FIELDER STREET

Amenities

Beautifully updated home is loaded with upgrades! This 3 bed/2 bath home has been recently remodeled and is stunning. Kitchen features GRANITE counters, STAINLESS STEEL appliances and new solid wood cabinetry. The new kitchen pairs beautifully with the new laminate flooring throughout the home and fresh PAINT. Spacious bedrooms and ample closet space make this home incredibly livable. Bathrooms have been remodeled and feature tiled showers. The gorgeous backyard is fully fenced and features an uncovered patio, storage shed and beautiful landscaping. This area is PERFECT for backyard barbecue's or just relaxing. Located near Bayshore Blvd in the heart of South Tampa it is close to plenty of shops, restaurants, airport and downtown. Lawn care is included with the rent. No pets. Schedule your private showing today! Call now before its gone!