3130 W FIELDER STREET
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

3130 W FIELDER STREET

3130 West Fielder Street · No Longer Available
Location

3130 West Fielder Street, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayshore Beautiful

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautifully updated home is loaded with upgrades! This 3 bed/2 bath home has been recently remodeled and is stunning. Kitchen features GRANITE counters, STAINLESS STEEL appliances and new solid wood cabinetry. The new kitchen pairs beautifully with the new laminate flooring throughout the home and fresh PAINT. Spacious bedrooms and ample closet space make this home incredibly livable. Bathrooms have been remodeled and feature tiled showers. The gorgeous backyard is fully fenced and features an uncovered patio, storage shed and beautiful landscaping. This area is PERFECT for backyard barbecue's or just relaxing. Located near Bayshore Blvd in the heart of South Tampa it is close to plenty of shops, restaurants, airport and downtown. Lawn care is included with the rent. No pets. Schedule your private showing today! Call now before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 W FIELDER STREET have any available units?
3130 W FIELDER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 W FIELDER STREET have?
Some of 3130 W FIELDER STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 W FIELDER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3130 W FIELDER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 W FIELDER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3130 W FIELDER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3130 W FIELDER STREET offer parking?
No, 3130 W FIELDER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3130 W FIELDER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 W FIELDER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 W FIELDER STREET have a pool?
No, 3130 W FIELDER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3130 W FIELDER STREET have accessible units?
No, 3130 W FIELDER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 W FIELDER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3130 W FIELDER STREET has units with dishwashers.
