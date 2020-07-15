3110 W HORATIO STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Like New 3 Bedroom 2, 1/2 Bath Townhouse in South Tampa Available late July or August Upscale & pristine 3 bed 2 1/2 bath Townhome available in South Tampa complete with it's own two car garage & private fenced patio! Beautiful dark wood flooring throughout the downstairs with solid wood cabinetry & quartz counter-tops in the open kitchen. The kitchen also has stylish glass back-splash & pendant lighting over the large island. The open floor plan is great for entertaining. Upstairs the master suite has a private bathroom with separate vanities, glass door tiled shower & large walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms also have large walk-in closets & share a hall bath. There is also a laundry room conveniently on the 2nd floor. Enjoy a central location, the best school district in Tampa (Including Mitchell & Plant) and a lifestyle that will become addictive. Whole Foods, Fresh Market & Publix all within five minutes, as is Soho and Hyde Park. Twelve minutes to the airport, and ten to downtown Tampa. **Also available for SHORT TERM rental.