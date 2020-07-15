All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

3110 W HORATIO STREET

3110 West Horatio Street · (813) 240-2615
Location

3110 West Horatio Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2140 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Like New 3 Bedroom 2, 1/2 Bath Townhouse in South Tampa Available late July or August Upscale & pristine 3 bed 2 1/2 bath Townhome available in South Tampa complete with it's own two car garage & private fenced patio! Beautiful dark wood flooring throughout the downstairs with solid wood cabinetry & quartz counter-tops in the open kitchen. The kitchen also has stylish glass back-splash & pendant lighting over the large island. The open floor plan is great for entertaining. Upstairs the master suite has a private bathroom with separate vanities, glass door tiled shower & large walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms also have large walk-in closets & share a hall bath. There is also a laundry room conveniently on the 2nd floor. Enjoy a central location, the best school district in Tampa (Including Mitchell & Plant) and a lifestyle that will become addictive. Whole Foods, Fresh Market & Publix all within five minutes, as is Soho and Hyde Park. Twelve minutes to the airport, and ten to downtown Tampa. **Also available for SHORT TERM rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 W HORATIO STREET have any available units?
3110 W HORATIO STREET has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 W HORATIO STREET have?
Some of 3110 W HORATIO STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 W HORATIO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3110 W HORATIO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 W HORATIO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3110 W HORATIO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3110 W HORATIO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3110 W HORATIO STREET offers parking.
Does 3110 W HORATIO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 W HORATIO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 W HORATIO STREET have a pool?
No, 3110 W HORATIO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3110 W HORATIO STREET have accessible units?
No, 3110 W HORATIO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 W HORATIO STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3110 W HORATIO STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
