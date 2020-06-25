308 W COMANCHE AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

PET FRIENDLY (up to 2). Move-in Ready Home with close proximity to everything in Old Seminole Heights! New kitchen with granite countertops and stylish oil-rubbed bronze finishes, new stainless steel appliances. New vinyl flooring throughout living spaces & bedrooms, interior and exterior paint, updated bathrooms, low maintenance landscaping, exterior storage. Tented for termites. Staged currently but does not come furnished. Attached carport with covered access to storage & laundry room. Tenant is responsible for utilities, cable/internet & lawn service. Approval of application including credit, criminal, past rental history and 2 months rent for deposit. Income must be two times that of the rent to qualify.