308 W COMANCHE AVENUE
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:34 AM

308 W COMANCHE AVENUE

308 West Comanche Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

308 West Comanche Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
PET FRIENDLY (up to 2). Move-in Ready Home with close proximity to everything in Old Seminole Heights! New kitchen with granite countertops and stylish oil-rubbed bronze finishes, new stainless steel appliances. New vinyl flooring throughout living spaces & bedrooms, interior and exterior paint, updated bathrooms, low maintenance landscaping, exterior storage. Tented for termites. Staged currently but does not come furnished. Attached carport with covered access to storage & laundry room. Tenant is responsible for utilities, cable/internet & lawn service. Approval of application including credit, criminal, past rental history and 2 months rent for deposit. Income must be two times that of the rent to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 W COMANCHE AVENUE have any available units?
308 W COMANCHE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 W COMANCHE AVENUE have?
Some of 308 W COMANCHE AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 W COMANCHE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
308 W COMANCHE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 W COMANCHE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 W COMANCHE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 308 W COMANCHE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 308 W COMANCHE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 308 W COMANCHE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 W COMANCHE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 W COMANCHE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 308 W COMANCHE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 308 W COMANCHE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 308 W COMANCHE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 308 W COMANCHE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 W COMANCHE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
