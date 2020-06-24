All apartments in Tampa
307 W Rio Vista Ct.

307 West Rio Vista Court · No Longer Available
Location

307 West Rio Vista Court, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Tampa - Darling 2BD/2BTH + Guest House/Mother In Law Suite in Charming Seminole Heights - Charming 1247sf 2/1 main house plus 264sf 1/1 guest house ideally located abutting Seminole Heights popular Henry/Ola Park. Main house features beautiful oak flooring throughout, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar and breakfast room/office, remodeled bath with a large stand up shower and a spacious family room and screened in lanai overlooking attractively landscaped, privacy fenced yard w gate that opens onto Henry & Ola Park. Guest house features new bath and french doors that open to a private deck area. Perfect for a Mother in Law Suite or a private office. Home has one car garage and double drive way. Additional features includes ceiling fans throughout and a shed for an extra storage. You must get inside this home and look at this rare opportunity for yourself! The home is very close to Downtown Tampa and has very close to I-275. This home will not last. Schedule your private showing online today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

