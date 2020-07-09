307 S Newport Ave

Amenities
Adorable Hyde Park duplex close to everything! - Property Id: 280149
I ask that you please drive by the unit first before scheduling a showing.
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished duplex is close to Downtown Tampa, minutes from Hyde Park Village, a quick drive to South Howard (SoHo) . This unit is on the first floor. It has a spacious layout.
This unit is fully furnished, with plenty of space for your things, very well kept and clean. Master bedroom has a king sized bed and a large walk-in closet with access to the backyard. Shared bathroom has his and hers sinks. A laundry room with plenty of space. All bedrooms are carpeted. The kitchen has everything you need (fridge, stove, oven, dishwasher, and an abundance of pantry and cabinet space). Central A/C with a Nest thermostat. Decorated simply with taste. No pets allowed. This unit is no smoking. Water is included, but electric is not.
Contact Austin at (813)-481-9644
If this property doesn't fit your needs feel free to contact me, as I may have other properties to pass by you.
No Pets Allowed
