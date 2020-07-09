307 S Newport Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Adorable Hyde Park duplex close to everything! - Property Id: 280149



I ask that you please drive by the unit first before scheduling a showing.



This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished duplex is close to Downtown Tampa, minutes from Hyde Park Village, a quick drive to South Howard (SoHo) . This unit is on the first floor. It has a spacious layout.



This unit is fully furnished, with plenty of space for your things, very well kept and clean. Master bedroom has a king sized bed and a large walk-in closet with access to the backyard. Shared bathroom has his and hers sinks. A laundry room with plenty of space. All bedrooms are carpeted. The kitchen has everything you need (fridge, stove, oven, dishwasher, and an abundance of pantry and cabinet space). Central A/C with a Nest thermostat. Decorated simply with taste. No pets allowed. This unit is no smoking. Water is included, but electric is not.



Contact Austin at (813)-481-9644

If this property doesn't fit your needs feel free to contact me, as I may have other properties to pass by you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280149

Property Id 280149



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5781994)