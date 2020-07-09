All apartments in Tampa
Location

307 South Newport Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Adorable Hyde Park duplex close to everything! - Property Id: 280149

I ask that you please drive by the unit first before scheduling a showing.

This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished duplex is close to Downtown Tampa, minutes from Hyde Park Village, a quick drive to South Howard (SoHo) . This unit is on the first floor. It has a spacious layout.

This unit is fully furnished, with plenty of space for your things, very well kept and clean. Master bedroom has a king sized bed and a large walk-in closet with access to the backyard. Shared bathroom has his and hers sinks. A laundry room with plenty of space. All bedrooms are carpeted. The kitchen has everything you need (fridge, stove, oven, dishwasher, and an abundance of pantry and cabinet space). Central A/C with a Nest thermostat. Decorated simply with taste. No pets allowed. This unit is no smoking. Water is included, but electric is not.

Contact Austin at (813)-481-9644
If this property doesn't fit your needs feel free to contact me, as I may have other properties to pass by you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280149
Property Id 280149

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 S Newport Ave have any available units?
307 S Newport Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 S Newport Ave have?
Some of 307 S Newport Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 S Newport Ave currently offering any rent specials?
307 S Newport Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 S Newport Ave pet-friendly?
No, 307 S Newport Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 307 S Newport Ave offer parking?
No, 307 S Newport Ave does not offer parking.
Does 307 S Newport Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 S Newport Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 S Newport Ave have a pool?
No, 307 S Newport Ave does not have a pool.
Does 307 S Newport Ave have accessible units?
No, 307 S Newport Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 307 S Newport Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 S Newport Ave has units with dishwashers.

