Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, LOCATED IN SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, is spacious and bright. The Inviting front porch is perfect to welcome neighbors and friends and the huge backyard for cook-outs. Home boasts a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and a storage pantry in the kitchen. So convenient to I/275, downtown, and all the many choices for shopping and dining this area affords.