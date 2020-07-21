3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE

Amenities
SOUTH TAMPA!! BAYSHORE POINTE!!! Private gated community on the famous Bayshore Boulevard!! Private pier out to the bay! Sensational floor plan with 3 grand size bedrooms and a huge master retreat! FRESH SLEEK PAINT AND NEW CARPET! ENORMOUS family room and bonus first floor game room or media room! Fantastic layout with a gourmet kitchen!! HUGE island and bar for those evening entertaining events! RADIANT natural sunlight throughout!! Spacious 1 car garage with extra storage built in. BONUS screened in lanai! Come see this gorgeous community with a sparkling inground pool and spa, tennis courts, volley ball court and tranquil walking trails surrounded by delightful fountains!