3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE

Amenities

garage pool tennis court hot tub game room media room

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

SOUTH TAMPA!! BAYSHORE POINTE!!! Private gated community on the famous Bayshore Boulevard!! Private pier out to the bay! Sensational floor plan with 3 grand size bedrooms and a huge master retreat! FRESH SLEEK PAINT AND NEW CARPET! ENORMOUS family room and bonus first floor game room or media room! Fantastic layout with a gourmet kitchen!! HUGE island and bar for those evening entertaining events! RADIANT natural sunlight throughout!! Spacious 1 car garage with extra storage built in. BONUS screened in lanai! Come see this gorgeous community with a sparkling inground pool and spa, tennis courts, volley ball court and tranquil walking trails surrounded by delightful fountains!