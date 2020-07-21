All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:41 AM

3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE

3035 Bayshore Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3035 Bayshore Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
SOUTH TAMPA!! BAYSHORE POINTE!!! Private gated community on the famous Bayshore Boulevard!! Private pier out to the bay! Sensational floor plan with 3 grand size bedrooms and a huge master retreat! FRESH SLEEK PAINT AND NEW CARPET! ENORMOUS family room and bonus first floor game room or media room! Fantastic layout with a gourmet kitchen!! HUGE island and bar for those evening entertaining events! RADIANT natural sunlight throughout!! Spacious 1 car garage with extra storage built in. BONUS screened in lanai! Come see this gorgeous community with a sparkling inground pool and spa, tennis courts, volley ball court and tranquil walking trails surrounded by delightful fountains!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE's amenities include garage, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3035 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive
Tampa, FL 33614
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr
Tampa, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College