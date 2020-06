Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7a97859037 ----

Available Now!! This lovely 4 bedroom home has been completely renovated with new paint, new cabinets, new appliances and tile flooring throughout. Conveniently located just outside of Ybor City, minutes away from I-4 and the crosstown expressway for easy commuting. Call today! Section 8 permitted.



*Section 8 Permited

Flooring Tile