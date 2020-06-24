3014 N TAMPA STREET

Amenities

LOOK NO FURTHER Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath split floor plan home in the heart of Tampa Heights. This charming home has as a covered carport and over 1400 square feet of living space. The home has many upgrades including; modern kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, earth tone tile flooring in kitchen and baths and laminate wood floors in living room & dining room, beautifully tiled showers, newer fixtures and ceiling fans, newer washer and dryer and freshly painted in neutral colors that will match any decor. The fenced in front and back yard is just perfect for a Sunday BBQ and your pet! Great location with Easy access to downtown, I275, I4, the crosstown, Ybor, Channelside, Tampa International Airport and much more!!!A Available Now!