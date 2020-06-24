All apartments in Tampa
3014 N TAMPA STREET
3014 N TAMPA STREET

3014 N Tampa St · No Longer Available
Location

3014 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOOK NO FURTHER Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath split floor plan home in the heart of Tampa Heights. This charming home has as a covered carport and over 1400 square feet of living space. The home has many upgrades including; modern kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, earth tone tile flooring in kitchen and baths and laminate wood floors in living room & dining room, beautifully tiled showers, newer fixtures and ceiling fans, newer washer and dryer and freshly painted in neutral colors that will match any decor. The fenced in front and back yard is just perfect for a Sunday BBQ and your pet! Great location with Easy access to downtown, I275, I4, the crosstown, Ybor, Channelside, Tampa International Airport and much more!!!A Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 N TAMPA STREET have any available units?
3014 N TAMPA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 N TAMPA STREET have?
Some of 3014 N TAMPA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 N TAMPA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3014 N TAMPA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 N TAMPA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3014 N TAMPA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3014 N TAMPA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3014 N TAMPA STREET offers parking.
Does 3014 N TAMPA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3014 N TAMPA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 N TAMPA STREET have a pool?
No, 3014 N TAMPA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3014 N TAMPA STREET have accessible units?
No, 3014 N TAMPA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 N TAMPA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3014 N TAMPA STREET has units with dishwashers.
