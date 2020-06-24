All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

3014 N 49th Street.

3014 North 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3014 North 49th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
Highland Pines

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2006 Built Home in the Heart of Tampa for Rent - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Central Tampa area. Large kitchen has separate dining area and living room. Walk in closet and inclosed one car garage. The home also boast a private spacious back yard. Home is in excellent condition ready for immediate move in. Home built in 2006. Close to buses shopping and highway. Section 8 eligible.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1496663?accessKey=5c17

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez: 813-393-6959

(RLNE4262941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 N 49th Street. have any available units?
3014 N 49th Street. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3014 N 49th Street. currently offering any rent specials?
3014 N 49th Street. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 N 49th Street. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3014 N 49th Street. is pet friendly.
Does 3014 N 49th Street. offer parking?
Yes, 3014 N 49th Street. offers parking.
Does 3014 N 49th Street. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 N 49th Street. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 N 49th Street. have a pool?
No, 3014 N 49th Street. does not have a pool.
Does 3014 N 49th Street. have accessible units?
No, 3014 N 49th Street. does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 N 49th Street. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 N 49th Street. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3014 N 49th Street. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3014 N 49th Street. does not have units with air conditioning.
