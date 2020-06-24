3014 N 49th Street.

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2006 Built Home in the Heart of Tampa for Rent - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Central Tampa area. Large kitchen has separate dining area and living room. Walk in closet and inclosed one car garage. The home also boast a private spacious back yard. Home is in excellent condition ready for immediate move in. Home built in 2006. Close to buses shopping and highway. Section 8 eligible.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1496663?accessKey=5c17



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez: 813-393-6959



(RLNE4262941)