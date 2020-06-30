All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:16 PM

Location

3007 East Sligh Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
Rivergrove

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1339556

Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1585 which includes the first months rent. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.
|Amenities: Wood-style flooring,Carport,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Plenty of Storage,Blinds,No dogs,No cats
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 East Sligh Avenue have any available units?
3007 East Sligh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3007 East Sligh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3007 East Sligh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 East Sligh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3007 East Sligh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3007 East Sligh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3007 East Sligh Avenue offers parking.
Does 3007 East Sligh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 East Sligh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 East Sligh Avenue have a pool?
No, 3007 East Sligh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3007 East Sligh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3007 East Sligh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 East Sligh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 East Sligh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 East Sligh Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 East Sligh Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

