2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE

Stately Bayshore Beautiful home with inviting fenced front yard located between Macdill and Bayshore's linear park making it a short walk to Bayshore or restaurants on MacDill. Beautiful open foyer provides access to the home and adjacent formal dining/living rooms. There is an in-home office on the first floor. Wide open kitchen/family room combo with direct access to the huge backyard. Oversized two car garage with lofted ceiling guest suite on the second floor equipped with kitchenette and full bathroom, this will make the perfect home for any out of town guests. The huge master bedroom/master bathroom suite is located on the second floor of the main home boasting oversized soaking tub, separate shower, and massive walk-in closet with built-ins for organization. The remaining three guests bedrooms are both of the second floor of the main home with two sharing a jack-and-jill bathroom and the third en-suite to it's own bathroom. There is also a wonderful space adjacent to second floor landing which would work perfectly for a study or kid's play area. Call today to schedule your showing for this beautiful home.