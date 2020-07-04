All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE

2930 West Wallcraft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2930 West Wallcraft Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayshore Beautiful

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Stately Bayshore Beautiful home with inviting fenced front yard located between Macdill and Bayshore's linear park making it a short walk to Bayshore or restaurants on MacDill. Beautiful open foyer provides access to the home and adjacent formal dining/living rooms. There is an in-home office on the first floor. Wide open kitchen/family room combo with direct access to the huge backyard. Oversized two car garage with lofted ceiling guest suite on the second floor equipped with kitchenette and full bathroom, this will make the perfect home for any out of town guests. The huge master bedroom/master bathroom suite is located on the second floor of the main home boasting oversized soaking tub, separate shower, and massive walk-in closet with built-ins for organization. The remaining three guests bedrooms are both of the second floor of the main home with two sharing a jack-and-jill bathroom and the third en-suite to it's own bathroom. There is also a wonderful space adjacent to second floor landing which would work perfectly for a study or kid's play area. Call today to schedule your showing for this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE have any available units?
2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE have?
Some of 2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 W WALLCRAFT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

