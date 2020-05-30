All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:58 PM

2925 W TYSON AVENUE

2925 West Tyson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2925 West Tyson Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fire pit
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
Ballast Point school district 3/2 with large storage shed. Large open kitchen/living area. Low to no maintenance yard with large fire pit and lots of room for outdoor entertaining. Good sized bedrooms for an older home. Nice closet. The master bath has a walk in shower. Quiet street that is less than 2 miles from the Macdill gate. An easy walk to Ballast Point park from this neighborhood street with little traffic. Lots of restaurants within a short walk from the property make it a nice place to live. 600+ credit score and 3xs the rent to qualify for this listing. NO CATS, the homeowners are allergic. They are open to considering Non-agressive breed dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 W TYSON AVENUE have any available units?
2925 W TYSON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 W TYSON AVENUE have?
Some of 2925 W TYSON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 W TYSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2925 W TYSON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 W TYSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2925 W TYSON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2925 W TYSON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2925 W TYSON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2925 W TYSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2925 W TYSON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 W TYSON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2925 W TYSON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2925 W TYSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2925 W TYSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 W TYSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2925 W TYSON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

