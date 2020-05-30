2925 W TYSON AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly fire pit ice maker microwave

Ballast Point school district 3/2 with large storage shed. Large open kitchen/living area. Low to no maintenance yard with large fire pit and lots of room for outdoor entertaining. Good sized bedrooms for an older home. Nice closet. The master bath has a walk in shower. Quiet street that is less than 2 miles from the Macdill gate. An easy walk to Ballast Point park from this neighborhood street with little traffic. Lots of restaurants within a short walk from the property make it a nice place to live. 600+ credit score and 3xs the rent to qualify for this listing. NO CATS, the homeowners are allergic. They are open to considering Non-agressive breed dogs.