2828 N ELMORE AVENUE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming Tampa Heights 3/2 Home! This home has been recently updated with polished concrete flooring in Living room and all bedrooms. Kitchen features slate flooring, new granite counter top, large glass tile mosaic backsplash and pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms features tub/showers, toilet, and pedestal sinks and has been updated with beautiful new tile in the tub areas. The backyard is spacious with developed landscaping. Centrally located on a brick road facing interstate I-275 S, easy access to I-275 N, I-4, Ybor City and Downtown Tampa.