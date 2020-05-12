All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

2828 N ELMORE AVENUE

2828 North Elmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2828 North Elmore Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming Tampa Heights 3/2 Home! This home has been recently updated with polished concrete flooring in Living room and all bedrooms. Kitchen features slate flooring, new granite counter top, large glass tile mosaic backsplash and pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms features tub/showers, toilet, and pedestal sinks and has been updated with beautiful new tile in the tub areas. The backyard is spacious with developed landscaping. Centrally located on a brick road facing interstate I-275 S, easy access to I-275 N, I-4, Ybor City and Downtown Tampa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 N ELMORE AVENUE have any available units?
2828 N ELMORE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 N ELMORE AVENUE have?
Some of 2828 N ELMORE AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 N ELMORE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2828 N ELMORE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 N ELMORE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2828 N ELMORE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2828 N ELMORE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2828 N ELMORE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2828 N ELMORE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 N ELMORE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 N ELMORE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2828 N ELMORE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2828 N ELMORE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2828 N ELMORE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 N ELMORE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 N ELMORE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

