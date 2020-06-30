2710 E. Annie St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3/1 Bungalow - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home nestled under gorgeous shade trees. As you enter the from the front door you have a clear line of sight into the kitchen great for entertaining. All thee bedrooms are generous in size and the bathroom is very large. The washer and dryer are is located in an enclosed side porch with easy access into the home. Additional storage is available in the detached shed. This quiet neighborhood is located steps away from the employee entrance of Bush Garden. With immediate access to I275 you are a short drive to Downtown Tampa, The University of South Florida, Moffitt Cancer Center, Raymond James Stadium, Legends Field and our beautiful beaches.



