2618 E EMMA STREET
Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:53 AM

2618 E EMMA STREET

2618 East Emma Street · No Longer Available
Location

2618 East Emma Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

w/d hookup
carport
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Due to Deed Restrictions this property is for tenants needing Affordable Housing. Updated Modern East Tampa Rental! Pull into your one car carport open the yellow door into this 3 bedroom 1 bath featuring Lush Vinyl Flooring throughout the house. Beautiful neutral decor and lighting give the home a warm and cozy ambiance. Kitchen features new cabinets, separate eat in area and washer/dryer connections. Bath has been updated with tiled shower and vanity. Nice large yard is inviting to entertain friends and family. This home is inviting and welcoming for Section 8 tenants.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

