2618 E EMMA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

Due to Deed Restrictions this property is for tenants needing Affordable Housing. Updated Modern East Tampa Rental! Pull into your one car carport open the yellow door into this 3 bedroom 1 bath featuring Lush Vinyl Flooring throughout the house. Beautiful neutral decor and lighting give the home a warm and cozy ambiance. Kitchen features new cabinets, separate eat in area and washer/dryer connections. Bath has been updated with tiled shower and vanity. Nice large yard is inviting to entertain friends and family. This home is inviting and welcoming for Section 8 tenants.