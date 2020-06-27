2520 W KANSAS AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Being offered is this beautifully appointed townhome situated on a cozy and quiet street in the desirable SOHO district! A "live work play" dream, this home has a spacious living room with french doors that open to a cozy back yard. The kitchen is well appointed with everything you need to whip up a tasty meal! Upstairs, youll find a beautiful master with master bath and a nicely sized second bedroom. Off the living room youll find a half bath for guests as well as a laundry closet. The neighbor hood is a dream. walking distance to bayshore blvd, shoppes, dining and nightlife! Call today to schedule your private showing and see why this is the perfect home for you!