Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2520 W KANSAS AVENUE
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:15 AM

2520 W KANSAS AVENUE

2520 West Kansas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2520 West Kansas Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Bayshore Gardens

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Being offered is this beautifully appointed townhome situated on a cozy and quiet street in the desirable SOHO district! A "live work play" dream, this home has a spacious living room with french doors that open to a cozy back yard. The kitchen is well appointed with everything you need to whip up a tasty meal! Upstairs, youll find a beautiful master with master bath and a nicely sized second bedroom. Off the living room youll find a half bath for guests as well as a laundry closet. The neighbor hood is a dream. walking distance to bayshore blvd, shoppes, dining and nightlife! Call today to schedule your private showing and see why this is the perfect home for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 W KANSAS AVENUE have any available units?
2520 W KANSAS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 W KANSAS AVENUE have?
Some of 2520 W KANSAS AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 W KANSAS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2520 W KANSAS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 W KANSAS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2520 W KANSAS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2520 W KANSAS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2520 W KANSAS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2520 W KANSAS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 W KANSAS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 W KANSAS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2520 W KANSAS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2520 W KANSAS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2520 W KANSAS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 W KANSAS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 W KANSAS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
