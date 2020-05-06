2504 N 12TH STREET

Amenities

Brand NEW Stunning 3BR/2BA duplex available for immediate move-in. Be the first to live this new construction home! Every detail of this residence was hand-picked and meticulously thought out. This home is full of high end finishes and designer touches including custom flooring throughout, brick accent walls, wood beams, crown molding that matches the custom trim work, high ceilings, and a spacious modern kitchen. The kitchen features quartz countertops, double sink, wood cabinets with soft close doors and drawers and new stainless steel GE appliances including range, microwave, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator. From the kitchen you will notice the bright and open layout with an oversized great room that leads to a large balcony. Off the central hall of the home you will find 2 large guest rooms with large closets and a spacious guest bath with beautiful marble tile surrounding the shower/ tub. There is also a large laundry room with washer & dryer. The spacious master suite has a nice sized walk in closet and large on suite bath with quartz countertops, dual sinks, wood cabinets and large walk in shower. Great location close to Downtown, Ybor, Tampa Heights, and a short bike ride to Armature Works and the Riverwalk. Don’t miss the opportunity to call this great house your home. Call to schedule a tour today.