2504 N 12TH STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:18 PM

2504 N 12TH STREET

2504 North 12th Street · (813) 810-0776
Location

2504 North 12th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
V. M. Ybor

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
Brand NEW Stunning 3BR/2BA duplex available for immediate move-in. Be the first to live this new construction home! Every detail of this residence was hand-picked and meticulously thought out. This home is full of high end finishes and designer touches including custom flooring throughout, brick accent walls, wood beams, crown molding that matches the custom trim work, high ceilings, and a spacious modern kitchen. The kitchen features quartz countertops, double sink, wood cabinets with soft close doors and drawers and new stainless steel GE appliances including range, microwave, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator. From the kitchen you will notice the bright and open layout with an oversized great room that leads to a large balcony. Off the central hall of the home you will find 2 large guest rooms with large closets and a spacious guest bath with beautiful marble tile surrounding the shower/ tub. There is also a large laundry room with washer & dryer. The spacious master suite has a nice sized walk in closet and large on suite bath with quartz countertops, dual sinks, wood cabinets and large walk in shower. Great location close to Downtown, Ybor, Tampa Heights, and a short bike ride to Armature Works and the Riverwalk. Don’t miss the opportunity to call this great house your home. Call to schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 N 12TH STREET have any available units?
2504 N 12TH STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 N 12TH STREET have?
Some of 2504 N 12TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 N 12TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2504 N 12TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 N 12TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2504 N 12TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2504 N 12TH STREET offer parking?
No, 2504 N 12TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2504 N 12TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2504 N 12TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 N 12TH STREET have a pool?
No, 2504 N 12TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2504 N 12TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2504 N 12TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 N 12TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 N 12TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
