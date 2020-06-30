2418 VICTORIA GARDENS

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Corner townhouse in the heart of Hyde Park! Stunning views from your private rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen and jacuzzi. The kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances, granite, gas range, and a breakfast sitting area. The entrance welcomes you with an spectacular wrought iron staircase, gorgeous wood floors, plantation shutters, and 8 ft ceilings. The large master bedroom offers a nice size walking closet and bathroom with a glass shower with a separate tub. Other amenities include state of the art surround-sound system and security system. The community offers a resort style pool and remote controlsecurity gates to access the property. Walking distance to Soho area shops and restaurants. This is one of the best places to enjoy luxurious living in the middle of everything...