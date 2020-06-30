All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:08 AM

2418 VICTORIA GARDENS

2418 Victoria Gardens Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2418 Victoria Gardens Lane, Tampa, FL 33609
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Corner townhouse in the heart of Hyde Park! Stunning views from your private rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen and jacuzzi. The kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances, granite, gas range, and a breakfast sitting area. The entrance welcomes you with an spectacular wrought iron staircase, gorgeous wood floors, plantation shutters, and 8 ft ceilings. The large master bedroom offers a nice size walking closet and bathroom with a glass shower with a separate tub. Other amenities include state of the art surround-sound system and security system. The community offers a resort style pool and remote controlsecurity gates to access the property. Walking distance to Soho area shops and restaurants. This is one of the best places to enjoy luxurious living in the middle of everything...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 VICTORIA GARDENS have any available units?
2418 VICTORIA GARDENS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2418 VICTORIA GARDENS have?
Some of 2418 VICTORIA GARDENS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 VICTORIA GARDENS currently offering any rent specials?
2418 VICTORIA GARDENS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 VICTORIA GARDENS pet-friendly?
No, 2418 VICTORIA GARDENS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2418 VICTORIA GARDENS offer parking?
Yes, 2418 VICTORIA GARDENS offers parking.
Does 2418 VICTORIA GARDENS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2418 VICTORIA GARDENS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 VICTORIA GARDENS have a pool?
Yes, 2418 VICTORIA GARDENS has a pool.
Does 2418 VICTORIA GARDENS have accessible units?
No, 2418 VICTORIA GARDENS does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 VICTORIA GARDENS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2418 VICTORIA GARDENS has units with dishwashers.

