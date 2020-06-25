Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

2402 N. Morgan St Available 12/06/19 - Charming historic Tampa Heights 4BR, 2BA Bungalow with lovely front porch and open floor plan perfect for family gatherings or entertaining friends. Enjoy the ambiance of beautiful oak flooring and brick faux fireplace in dining room with lots of natural light from large windows. Large kitchen, complete with granite counters and stainless steel appliances which is accented with pendant lighting. Two large bathrooms that are finished with pedestal sinks and period-appropriate medicine cabinets. Laundry is easy with convenient front loaded washer-dryer combo in a bonus room which can be made into an office or den. Back yard has 6 ft. privacy fence and lawn maintenance is included. Within 4 blocks from the famous pizza made at Lees Grocery and to Fernando Mesa Park.



(RLNE3202765)