2402 N. Morgan St
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

2402 North Morgan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2402 North Morgan Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2402 N. Morgan St Available 12/06/19 - Charming historic Tampa Heights 4BR, 2BA Bungalow with lovely front porch and open floor plan perfect for family gatherings or entertaining friends. Enjoy the ambiance of beautiful oak flooring and brick faux fireplace in dining room with lots of natural light from large windows. Large kitchen, complete with granite counters and stainless steel appliances which is accented with pendant lighting. Two large bathrooms that are finished with pedestal sinks and period-appropriate medicine cabinets. Laundry is easy with convenient front loaded washer-dryer combo in a bonus room which can be made into an office or den. Back yard has 6 ft. privacy fence and lawn maintenance is included. Within 4 blocks from the famous pizza made at Lees Grocery and to Fernando Mesa Park.

(RLNE3202765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 N. Morgan St have any available units?
2402 N. Morgan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 N. Morgan St have?
Some of 2402 N. Morgan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 N. Morgan St currently offering any rent specials?
2402 N. Morgan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 N. Morgan St pet-friendly?
No, 2402 N. Morgan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2402 N. Morgan St offer parking?
No, 2402 N. Morgan St does not offer parking.
Does 2402 N. Morgan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2402 N. Morgan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 N. Morgan St have a pool?
No, 2402 N. Morgan St does not have a pool.
Does 2402 N. Morgan St have accessible units?
No, 2402 N. Morgan St does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 N. Morgan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2402 N. Morgan St does not have units with dishwashers.
