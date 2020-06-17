2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Available to lease now for immediate occupancy, furnished! Let's talk about location!!! Does it get any better than the corner of Beautiful Bayshore Blvd and South Howard Avenue? Enjoy breath taking water views and gorgeous sunsets every evening from your 10th floor condo! An amazing location and value in this fully updated from top to bottom, showing a true pride in ownership in every corner, 2 bedroom and 2 bath, 1104 sq ft corner unit waterfront condo, with breath taking water views all year around, in the elegant and established Harbour House building. Leased furnished. Stainless steel appliances, recently updated kitchen with wood cabinets and granite countertops, both fully updated new bathrooms, easy to maintain luxury tile floors, new light and plumbing fixtures and new paint inside and much more. Amenities include New York style lobby with a 24-hour concierge/security and manager on duty, a gorgeous swimming pool with bay views (one of the largest on Bayshore), extra storage unit, assigned parking spot, and an additional large resident parking lot (2nd cars etc) owned by Harbour House across the street on W Palm Dr. Treat yourself to Bayshore/SOHO lifestyle, and watch the Gasparilla Parade from your balcony. Conveniently located in South Tampa, on Bayshore Blvd with easy access to Selmon Expressway, I-275, Downtown Tampa, MacDill Airforce Base, Tampa International Airport, and Tampa General Hospital. Walk to trendy SOHO award winning restaurants, pubs and coffee shops, Hyde Park Village, Epicurean Hotel/Rooftop Bar, Bern's Steakhouse, Bulla/Rooftop Bar, Starbucks, Blind Tiger Coffee, bike/jog on Bayshore; also short drive to breathtaking St Pete/Clearwater Beaches! This is a No Pet building, except service animals with documentation. Schedule your private showing today and do not let this get away!