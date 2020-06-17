All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:32 AM

2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

2401 Bayshore Boulevard · (813) 330-5353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2401 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629
Bayshore Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1003 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr concierge
parking
pool
lobby
Available to lease now for immediate occupancy, furnished! Let's talk about location!!! Does it get any better than the corner of Beautiful Bayshore Blvd and South Howard Avenue? Enjoy breath taking water views and gorgeous sunsets every evening from your 10th floor condo! An amazing location and value in this fully updated from top to bottom, showing a true pride in ownership in every corner, 2 bedroom and 2 bath, 1104 sq ft corner unit waterfront condo, with breath taking water views all year around, in the elegant and established Harbour House building. Leased furnished. Stainless steel appliances, recently updated kitchen with wood cabinets and granite countertops, both fully updated new bathrooms, easy to maintain luxury tile floors, new light and plumbing fixtures and new paint inside and much more. Amenities include New York style lobby with a 24-hour concierge/security and manager on duty, a gorgeous swimming pool with bay views (one of the largest on Bayshore), extra storage unit, assigned parking spot, and an additional large resident parking lot (2nd cars etc) owned by Harbour House across the street on W Palm Dr. Treat yourself to Bayshore/SOHO lifestyle, and watch the Gasparilla Parade from your balcony. Conveniently located in South Tampa, on Bayshore Blvd with easy access to Selmon Expressway, I-275, Downtown Tampa, MacDill Airforce Base, Tampa International Airport, and Tampa General Hospital. Walk to trendy SOHO award winning restaurants, pubs and coffee shops, Hyde Park Village, Epicurean Hotel/Rooftop Bar, Bern's Steakhouse, Bulla/Rooftop Bar, Starbucks, Blind Tiger Coffee, bike/jog on Bayshore; also short drive to breathtaking St Pete/Clearwater Beaches! This is a No Pet building, except service animals with documentation. Schedule your private showing today and do not let this get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have any available units?
2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2401 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity