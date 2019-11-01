All apartments in Tampa
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

2301 N Jefferson St

2301 North Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2301 North Jefferson Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled studio in quiet building / neighborhood - Property Id: 175204

Studio Apartment located in Tampa Heights down the street from Armature Works (1/2 mile), The Hall on Franklin (1/3 mile) and Lee's Grocery (1 block). New windows, floors, kitchen, and bathroom fixtures. New appliances including glass-top range, oven, refrigerator, microwave and a/c. Building is lovingly maintained, just ask our long term residents. The neighborhood is quiet, friendly and has many historic homes and outdoor areas. Come walk our tree-lined streets and enjoy living in our community that is 1 mile from downtown Tampa and Channelside and 1.5 miles from Ybor City's historic district.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175204
Property Id 175204

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5379432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 N Jefferson St have any available units?
2301 N Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 N Jefferson St have?
Some of 2301 N Jefferson St's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 N Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
2301 N Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 N Jefferson St pet-friendly?
No, 2301 N Jefferson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2301 N Jefferson St offer parking?
No, 2301 N Jefferson St does not offer parking.
Does 2301 N Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 N Jefferson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 N Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 2301 N Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 2301 N Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 2301 N Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 N Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 N Jefferson St does not have units with dishwashers.

