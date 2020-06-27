2204 W AZEELE STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love living in the desirable and vibrant SoHo District of South Tampa! Freshly painted, this beautiful, spacious South Tampa townhome is available immediately. There are 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths plus two half baths, with over 2200 square feet of functional living space in this 3-story floor plan. The home has volume/vaulted ceilings as well as updated and upgraded finishes throughout. Here you will enjoy the the best school districts and the convenience of South Tampa living. You will love taking in the ambiance of this friendly, active neighborhood from your large, private covered patio balcony. In addition to the 2-car attached garage, there is parking space in the driveway, and residents are also permitted 2 on-street parking spaces. Welcome home!