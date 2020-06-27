All apartments in Tampa
2204 W AZEELE STREET

2204 West Azeele Street · No Longer Available
Location

2204 West Azeele Street, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love living in the desirable and vibrant SoHo District of South Tampa! Freshly painted, this beautiful, spacious South Tampa townhome is available immediately. There are 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths plus two half baths, with over 2200 square feet of functional living space in this 3-story floor plan. The home has volume/vaulted ceilings as well as updated and upgraded finishes throughout. Here you will enjoy the the best school districts and the convenience of South Tampa living. You will love taking in the ambiance of this friendly, active neighborhood from your large, private covered patio balcony. In addition to the 2-car attached garage, there is parking space in the driveway, and residents are also permitted 2 on-street parking spaces. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 W AZEELE STREET have any available units?
2204 W AZEELE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 W AZEELE STREET have?
Some of 2204 W AZEELE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 W AZEELE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2204 W AZEELE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 W AZEELE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2204 W AZEELE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2204 W AZEELE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2204 W AZEELE STREET offers parking.
Does 2204 W AZEELE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 W AZEELE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 W AZEELE STREET have a pool?
No, 2204 W AZEELE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2204 W AZEELE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2204 W AZEELE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 W AZEELE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 W AZEELE STREET has units with dishwashers.
