All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 209 S Westland unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
209 S Westland unit D
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

209 S Westland unit D

209 South Westland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Courier City - Oscawana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

209 South Westland Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable 2BD/1BTH Condo Newly Upgraded in the Heart of South Tampa! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Charming second floor two bedroom one bath apartment in walking distance to SOHO restaurants. Newly remodeled with fresh paint, new appliances, kitchen cabinets and flooring. Enter into the spacious living area with attached den. Walk through the dining area to great kitchen with light cabinets and stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Head down the corridor to find 2 bedrooms, bathroom with tub and laundry closet with stackable washer/dryer. Outside of the dining area is an open patio area with stairs that lead to the back parking lot. Great SOHO location close to restaurants, bars and shopping. Also convenient to Bayshore Blvd, Downtown Tampa, Harbour Island, Channelside, Sparksmans Warf, University of Tampa and the Tampa Riverwalk. Call now to view this great rental. WATER, SEWER AND TRASH INCLUDED WITH A $25 MONTHLY FLAT FEE.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1749947?accessKey=5ee8

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5722291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 S Westland unit D have any available units?
209 S Westland unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 S Westland unit D have?
Some of 209 S Westland unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 S Westland unit D currently offering any rent specials?
209 S Westland unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 S Westland unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 S Westland unit D is pet friendly.
Does 209 S Westland unit D offer parking?
Yes, 209 S Westland unit D offers parking.
Does 209 S Westland unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 S Westland unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 S Westland unit D have a pool?
No, 209 S Westland unit D does not have a pool.
Does 209 S Westland unit D have accessible units?
No, 209 S Westland unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 209 S Westland unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 S Westland unit D does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College