209 S Westland unit D

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Adorable 2BD/1BTH Condo Newly Upgraded in the Heart of South Tampa! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Charming second floor two bedroom one bath apartment in walking distance to SOHO restaurants. Newly remodeled with fresh paint, new appliances, kitchen cabinets and flooring. Enter into the spacious living area with attached den. Walk through the dining area to great kitchen with light cabinets and stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Head down the corridor to find 2 bedrooms, bathroom with tub and laundry closet with stackable washer/dryer. Outside of the dining area is an open patio area with stairs that lead to the back parking lot. Great SOHO location close to restaurants, bars and shopping. Also convenient to Bayshore Blvd, Downtown Tampa, Harbour Island, Channelside, Sparksmans Warf, University of Tampa and the Tampa Riverwalk. Call now to view this great rental. WATER, SEWER AND TRASH INCLUDED WITH A $25 MONTHLY FLAT FEE.



https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1749947?accessKey=5ee8



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



