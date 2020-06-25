20422 Needletree Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Townhouse 2/2.5 in The Hammocks!! Step onto your covered front porch and enjoy the all cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops & all black appliance package in this highly stylish kitchen. Open floor plan for the dining/living room area and a half bath downstairs for guests. All ceramic tile floors on the ground floor meant for easy to clean and maintain living. Steps and bedrooms have neutral beige plush carpeting. Split floor plan for the upstairs bedrooms as well as a large loft that could be used as a home office, craft area or play area! Master bedroom has its own master bathroom for your additional ease and privacy. Remaining bedroom is as spacious with a full bathroom. Enjoy your morning coffee out on the back patio overlooking the partially fenced yard. Plush new carpeting and neutral colors throughout this well-loved home. Lawn care is included in the monthly rental. Windows have low tint which helps with the monthly electric bill. This home is pet friendly to 25lbs or less, no cats. Hammocks is centrally located in the newest and hottest part of Tampa Bay. This community offers 2 pools, a fitness facility and so much more !!VERY easy and fast access to major highways. Great schools for the kids and most schools are newer. Only a 10-mile ride to USF and 30 minutes to Tampa. Moments from major shopping area, great restaurants, not far from Flatlands park, 13 miles of paved biking trails & 30 miles of unpaved mountain bike trails! Available 5/20/2019.