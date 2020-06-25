All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 24 2019

20422 Needletree Dr

20422 Needletree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20422 Needletree Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Townhouse 2/2.5 in The Hammocks!! Step onto your covered front porch and enjoy the all cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops & all black appliance package in this highly stylish kitchen. Open floor plan for the dining/living room area and a half bath downstairs for guests. All ceramic tile floors on the ground floor meant for easy to clean and maintain living. Steps and bedrooms have neutral beige plush carpeting. Split floor plan for the upstairs bedrooms as well as a large loft that could be used as a home office, craft area or play area! Master bedroom has its own master bathroom for your additional ease and privacy. Remaining bedroom is as spacious with a full bathroom. Enjoy your morning coffee out on the back patio overlooking the partially fenced yard. Plush new carpeting and neutral colors throughout this well-loved home. Lawn care is included in the monthly rental. Windows have low tint which helps with the monthly electric bill. This home is pet friendly to 25lbs or less, no cats. Hammocks is centrally located in the newest and hottest part of Tampa Bay. This community offers 2 pools, a fitness facility and so much more !!VERY easy and fast access to major highways. Great schools for the kids and most schools are newer. Only a 10-mile ride to USF and 30 minutes to Tampa. Moments from major shopping area, great restaurants, not far from Flatlands park, 13 miles of paved biking trails & 30 miles of unpaved mountain bike trails! Available 5/20/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20422 Needletree Dr have any available units?
20422 Needletree Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20422 Needletree Dr have?
Some of 20422 Needletree Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20422 Needletree Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20422 Needletree Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20422 Needletree Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20422 Needletree Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20422 Needletree Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20422 Needletree Dr offers parking.
Does 20422 Needletree Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20422 Needletree Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20422 Needletree Dr have a pool?
Yes, 20422 Needletree Dr has a pool.
Does 20422 Needletree Dr have accessible units?
No, 20422 Needletree Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20422 Needletree Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20422 Needletree Dr has units with dishwashers.
