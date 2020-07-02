2016 Maple Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Beautiful home next to Ybor City and Tampa Bay. - Property Id: 250821



Charming and totally remodeled to new in 2018 and built on one level with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious and comfortable living and dining room and a fully equipped kitchen. Two of the bedrooms have queen size beds and one with bunk beds.

It's located in the quiet neighborhood in South East Tampa near to Ybor City, Channel Side District and Downtown Tampa.

The laminated flooring running along the living, dining, hallway and 3 bedroom areas combined with ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathroom gives to this house a special look. Stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinet, granite counter top and beautiful light color of the walls create the ideal combination of modern and aged.

The kitchen is well-equipped with microwave oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, coffee maker, toaster, blender and waffle maker.

Mature landscaping in the backyard with an American grill, enough to sit outside to enjoy Floridian weather. At the back is a laundry room with a washer and dryer.

No Pets Allowed



