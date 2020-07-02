All apartments in Tampa
2016 Maple Ave

2016 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2016 Maple Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
Palmetto Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautiful home next to Ybor City and Tampa Bay. - Property Id: 250821

Charming and totally remodeled to new in 2018 and built on one level with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious and comfortable living and dining room and a fully equipped kitchen. Two of the bedrooms have queen size beds and one with bunk beds.
It's located in the quiet neighborhood in South East Tampa near to Ybor City, Channel Side District and Downtown Tampa.
The laminated flooring running along the living, dining, hallway and 3 bedroom areas combined with ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathroom gives to this house a special look. Stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinet, granite counter top and beautiful light color of the walls create the ideal combination of modern and aged.
The kitchen is well-equipped with microwave oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, coffee maker, toaster, blender and waffle maker.
Mature landscaping in the backyard with an American grill, enough to sit outside to enjoy Floridian weather. At the back is a laundry room with a washer and dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250821
Property Id 250821

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5666572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Maple Ave have any available units?
2016 Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Maple Ave have?
Some of 2016 Maple Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Maple Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2016 Maple Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2016 Maple Ave offer parking?
No, 2016 Maple Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2016 Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2016 Maple Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Maple Ave have a pool?
No, 2016 Maple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 2016 Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 Maple Ave has units with dishwashers.

