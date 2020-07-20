All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 19242 EARLY VIOLET DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
19242 EARLY VIOLET DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19242 EARLY VIOLET DR

19242 Early Violet Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19242 Early Violet Dr, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/41943690b2 ----
Beautiful home in the Woodlands of Bassett Creek in K-bar Ranch. Neutral colors throughout. Very spacious home with formal living room, formal dining room, den. Fully appointed kitchen with all appliances cherry cabinets and granite counter tops opens into the family room area. Master features walk in closets , double sinks, glass shower stall , garden tub. All bedroom are spacious with good size closets. No direct back yard neighbors with a pond view outdoor covered patio. 2 car garage. Bassett Creek at K-Bar Ranch is conveniently located in the heart of New Tampa offering residents convenient access to parks, dining, entertainment and shopping including The Shops at Wiregrass and The Tampa Premium Outlets, Beaches, Tampa International Airport. Owner will be managing the property. Management Company to provide the tenant placement service only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19242 EARLY VIOLET DR have any available units?
19242 EARLY VIOLET DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19242 EARLY VIOLET DR have?
Some of 19242 EARLY VIOLET DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19242 EARLY VIOLET DR currently offering any rent specials?
19242 EARLY VIOLET DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19242 EARLY VIOLET DR pet-friendly?
No, 19242 EARLY VIOLET DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 19242 EARLY VIOLET DR offer parking?
Yes, 19242 EARLY VIOLET DR offers parking.
Does 19242 EARLY VIOLET DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19242 EARLY VIOLET DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19242 EARLY VIOLET DR have a pool?
Yes, 19242 EARLY VIOLET DR has a pool.
Does 19242 EARLY VIOLET DR have accessible units?
No, 19242 EARLY VIOLET DR does not have accessible units.
Does 19242 EARLY VIOLET DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 19242 EARLY VIOLET DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive
Tampa, FL 33614
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St
Tampa, FL 33602
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College