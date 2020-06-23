19225 Verdant Pasture Way

Amenities
Put this large, gorgeous home in the exclusive,community of Bassett Creek on you must see list. This home has everything you need and more: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, screen lanai and spectacular pond views. Inside features a grand family room kitchen, formal dining room with butler’s pantry, and ½ bath. Large open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, 42" cabinets, breakfast bar and glass tile back splash. Home features 16 X 16 tile throughout the entire main level. On the second floor you have 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 baths, and bonus room/loft. The master bedroom has tray ceilings, 2 walk-in closets and the master bathroom features walk-in shower, garden tub, double sink, granite counters, and private commode. Bassett Creek offers resort style living with a community pool, club house, recreation center, tennis courts, basketball courts and within walking distance to local schools. Easy access to I-75, restaurants, shopping, golf, and entertainment. The list goes on! Call for your private showing.
If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.
Amenities: Community Pool, Childrens Activity Center, Basketball, Tennis Courts Tile Floors, Granite countertops, Upgraded cabinets with crown molding, SS Appliances, Window coverings, Washer/Dryer