Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:46 PM

19225 Verdant Pasture Way

19225 Verdant Pasture Way · No Longer Available
Location

19225 Verdant Pasture Way, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Put this large, gorgeous home in the exclusive,community of Bassett Creek on you must see list. This home has everything you need and more: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, screen lanai and spectacular pond views. Inside features a grand family room kitchen, formal dining room with butler’s pantry, and ½ bath. Large open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, 42" cabinets, breakfast bar and glass tile back splash. Home features 16 X 16 tile throughout the entire main level. On the second floor you have 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 baths, and bonus room/loft. The master bedroom has tray ceilings, 2 walk-in closets and the master bathroom features walk-in shower, garden tub, double sink, granite counters, and private commode. Bassett Creek offers resort style living with a community pool, club house, recreation center, tennis courts, basketball courts and within walking distance to local schools. Easy access to I-75, restaurants, shopping, golf, and entertainment. The list goes on! Call for your private showing.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Amenities: Community Pool, Childrens Activity Center, Basketball, Tennis Courts Tile Floors, Granite countertops, Upgraded cabinets with crown molding, SS Appliances, Window coverings, Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19225 Verdant Pasture Way have any available units?
19225 Verdant Pasture Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19225 Verdant Pasture Way have?
Some of 19225 Verdant Pasture Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19225 Verdant Pasture Way currently offering any rent specials?
19225 Verdant Pasture Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19225 Verdant Pasture Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 19225 Verdant Pasture Way is pet friendly.
Does 19225 Verdant Pasture Way offer parking?
Yes, 19225 Verdant Pasture Way offers parking.
Does 19225 Verdant Pasture Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19225 Verdant Pasture Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19225 Verdant Pasture Way have a pool?
Yes, 19225 Verdant Pasture Way has a pool.
Does 19225 Verdant Pasture Way have accessible units?
No, 19225 Verdant Pasture Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19225 Verdant Pasture Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19225 Verdant Pasture Way does not have units with dishwashers.
