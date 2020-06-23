All apartments in Tampa
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

19149 Dove Creek Dr

19149 Dove Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19149 Dove Creek Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
HUGE 5 BEDROOM IN WEST MEADOWS !!! - Two story, five bedroom, 2.5 bathroom plus office home in West Meadows. Move in ready. Office has built in furniture (owner will not remove built in cabinets) but this is an awesome office.

Vists www.bayarearentals.net for full details as well as rental requirements.

No pets permitted per the owner.

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

HOA Application:

HOA application is also required prior to tenant occupancy.

(RLNE3834647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19149 Dove Creek Dr have any available units?
19149 Dove Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 19149 Dove Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19149 Dove Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19149 Dove Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19149 Dove Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 19149 Dove Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 19149 Dove Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 19149 Dove Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19149 Dove Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19149 Dove Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 19149 Dove Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19149 Dove Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 19149 Dove Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19149 Dove Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 19149 Dove Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19149 Dove Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 19149 Dove Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

