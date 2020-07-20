19106 Wood Sage Drive

Amenities

Absolute Doll House! Convenient location, open floor plan, move in condition and architectural touches throughout. This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining! This house is full of potential with the possibility of so many upgrades! Big fenced in backyard! West Meadows is a master planned community where you have the convenience of location combined with a lifestyle for family and professionals alike. It features resort style pool, gym, basketball and tennis courts and walking trails. USF and Moffitt are in close proximity with easy access to New Tampa dining district, Tampa Outlet Mall, I-75, Wiregrass Mall.



