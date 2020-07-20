All apartments in Tampa
19106 Wood Sage Drive

19106 Wood Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19106 Wood Sage Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

Absolute Doll House! Convenient location, open floor plan, move in condition and architectural touches throughout. This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining! This house is full of potential with the possibility of so many upgrades! Big fenced in backyard! West Meadows is a master planned community where you have the convenience of location combined with a lifestyle for family and professionals alike. It features resort style pool, gym, basketball and tennis courts and walking trails. USF and Moffitt are in close proximity with easy access to New Tampa dining district, Tampa Outlet Mall, I-75, Wiregrass Mall.

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS SOUTH TAMPA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19106 Wood Sage Drive have any available units?
19106 Wood Sage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19106 Wood Sage Drive have?
Some of 19106 Wood Sage Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19106 Wood Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19106 Wood Sage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19106 Wood Sage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19106 Wood Sage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19106 Wood Sage Drive offer parking?
No, 19106 Wood Sage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19106 Wood Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19106 Wood Sage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19106 Wood Sage Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19106 Wood Sage Drive has a pool.
Does 19106 Wood Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 19106 Wood Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19106 Wood Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19106 Wood Sage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
