Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1906 W. Dekle Ave Unit E
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

1906 W. Dekle Ave Unit E

1906 West Dekle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1906 West Dekle Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Ground Floor 2BD/2BTH Condo Steps Away From Hyde Park Village & Bayshore Blvd! - **RENTAL RATE SPECIAL FOR TEACHERS/FIRST RESPONDERS/MILITARY PERSONNEL $1600 PER MONTH** This Hyde Park 2BD/2BTh ground floor condo has open kitchen featuring all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets, and a stackable washer & dryer. The unit has wood floors throughout, new paint, hardware, ceiling fans and window coverings. Both bedrooms are have attached private baths. The master has dual closets with a private sliding door adjacent to an open outdoor patio. The living room also features a sliding glass door with an enclosed covered patio perfect for summer BBQs or your morning coffee. Location, location, location! This condo is within steps of Hyde Park Village, Bayshore Blvd and a short stroll to Howard Ave/Soho! Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Call or schedule your showing online today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

