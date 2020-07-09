All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:12 AM

18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE

18535 Bridle Club Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18535 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
***Move In Today*** Price Reduced! Available Now Resort Style Living! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1205 square foot 2nd floor condo located in New Tampa's Equestrian Parc which overlooks the sparkling pool & tennis courts with beautiful lush landscaping surrounding this resort style condo complex. Some of the features of this unit include Stainless Steal Appliances, Crown molding, appliance package, BRAND NEW engineered wood flooring NO CARPET, guest bathroom & master, wood cabinets in the kitchen, matching appliances, large pantry, breakfast bar and built-in wine rack. A large living/dining room combo. Truly a MUST SEE! You will love the perfect location, Close To USF, shopping, movie theaters, Hillsborough River, parks, and the I-75 / I-4 corridor. The community features on-site management/maintenance, 24-hour availability near public transportation, clubhouse with media center, billiard room, business center, car wash station, 2 playgrounds, fitness center, tennis & volleyball courts, two community pools, tennis, walking and hiking trails, bike riding, and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have any available units?
18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have?
Some of 18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

