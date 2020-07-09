18535 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse gym playground pool pool table media room tennis court volleyball court

***Move In Today*** Price Reduced! Available Now Resort Style Living! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1205 square foot 2nd floor condo located in New Tampa's Equestrian Parc which overlooks the sparkling pool & tennis courts with beautiful lush landscaping surrounding this resort style condo complex. Some of the features of this unit include Stainless Steal Appliances, Crown molding, appliance package, BRAND NEW engineered wood flooring NO CARPET, guest bathroom & master, wood cabinets in the kitchen, matching appliances, large pantry, breakfast bar and built-in wine rack. A large living/dining room combo. Truly a MUST SEE! You will love the perfect location, Close To USF, shopping, movie theaters, Hillsborough River, parks, and the I-75 / I-4 corridor. The community features on-site management/maintenance, 24-hour availability near public transportation, clubhouse with media center, billiard room, business center, car wash station, 2 playgrounds, fitness center, tennis & volleyball courts, two community pools, tennis, walking and hiking trails, bike riding, and playgrounds.