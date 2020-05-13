All apartments in Tampa
18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE

18511 Bridle Club Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18511 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
New Tampa - Equestrian Parc - 3BR / 2BA - Spacious, light and breezy New Tampa area condo. This very roomy Equestrian Parc condo features an open floor plan, stunning hardwood floors, screened patio and storage unit. NO CARPET!! Excellent and desirable location near great shopping and exciting entertainment! This gated community offers a resort style pool, car-wash area, volleyball, tennis and racquetball courts, business center, tanning beds and clubhouse. Pets welcome - must have owner approval. Addition pet deposit is required. Deposit/fee dependent on size & number of pets. HOA application and approval required prior to move in date. This is a smoke-free home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have any available units?
18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have?
Some of 18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE offers parking.
Does 18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
