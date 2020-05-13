18511 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse parking pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

New Tampa - Equestrian Parc - 3BR / 2BA - Spacious, light and breezy New Tampa area condo. This very roomy Equestrian Parc condo features an open floor plan, stunning hardwood floors, screened patio and storage unit. NO CARPET!! Excellent and desirable location near great shopping and exciting entertainment! This gated community offers a resort style pool, car-wash area, volleyball, tennis and racquetball courts, business center, tanning beds and clubhouse. Pets welcome - must have owner approval. Addition pet deposit is required. Deposit/fee dependent on size & number of pets. HOA application and approval required prior to move in date. This is a smoke-free home