18436 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647 West Meadows
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
COME HOME TO THIS CUTE 1 BEDROOM/1BATH CONDO WITH LAMINATE WOOD IN LIVING/DINING COMBO. THERE IS ALSO ROOM TO SET UP A SMALL OFFICE AREA. NICE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH A WASHER AND DRYER FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE EQUESTRIAN PARC AT THE HIGHLANDS. ENJOY A GAME OF TENNIS OR TAKE A DIP IN THE POOL. MOVICO IS WITHIN MINUTES ALONG WITH SHOPPING AND RESTRAURANTS. DON'T WAIT OR YOU WILL BE TOO LATE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18436 Bridle Club Dr have any available units?
18436 Bridle Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18436 Bridle Club Dr have?
Some of 18436 Bridle Club Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18436 Bridle Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18436 Bridle Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18436 Bridle Club Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18436 Bridle Club Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18436 Bridle Club Dr offer parking?
No, 18436 Bridle Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 18436 Bridle Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18436 Bridle Club Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18436 Bridle Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18436 Bridle Club Dr has a pool.
Does 18436 Bridle Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 18436 Bridle Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18436 Bridle Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18436 Bridle Club Dr has units with dishwashers.