18436 Bridle Club Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning tennis court

COME HOME TO THIS CUTE 1 BEDROOM/1BATH CONDO WITH LAMINATE WOOD IN LIVING/DINING COMBO. THERE IS ALSO ROOM TO SET UP A SMALL OFFICE AREA. NICE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH A WASHER AND DRYER FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE EQUESTRIAN PARC AT THE HIGHLANDS. ENJOY A GAME OF TENNIS OR TAKE A DIP IN THE POOL. MOVICO IS WITHIN MINUTES ALONG WITH SHOPPING AND RESTRAURANTS. DON'T WAIT OR YOU WILL BE TOO LATE.