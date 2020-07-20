All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 18436 Bridle Club Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18436 Bridle Club Dr
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

18436 Bridle Club Dr

18436 Bridle Club Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18436 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
COME HOME TO THIS CUTE 1 BEDROOM/1BATH CONDO WITH LAMINATE WOOD IN LIVING/DINING COMBO. THERE IS ALSO ROOM TO SET UP A SMALL OFFICE AREA. NICE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH A WASHER AND DRYER FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE EQUESTRIAN PARC AT THE HIGHLANDS. ENJOY A GAME OF TENNIS OR TAKE A DIP IN THE POOL. MOVICO IS WITHIN MINUTES ALONG WITH SHOPPING AND RESTRAURANTS. DON'T WAIT OR YOU WILL BE TOO LATE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18436 Bridle Club Dr have any available units?
18436 Bridle Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18436 Bridle Club Dr have?
Some of 18436 Bridle Club Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18436 Bridle Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18436 Bridle Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18436 Bridle Club Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18436 Bridle Club Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18436 Bridle Club Dr offer parking?
No, 18436 Bridle Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 18436 Bridle Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18436 Bridle Club Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18436 Bridle Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18436 Bridle Club Dr has a pool.
Does 18436 Bridle Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 18436 Bridle Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18436 Bridle Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18436 Bridle Club Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Tampa Commons
5709 Las Ventanas Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College