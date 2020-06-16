18305 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub media room tennis court volleyball court

Ground floor condo recently renovated with granite countertops in bathrooms, new ceramic tile floors in kitchen, family/dining room and bathrooms. Walk-in closets. Balcony with storage. Washer and Dryer included. Gated Community. Community that has all the amenities including a clubhouse w/fitness facility, pool and spa, outside kitchen, tennis and sand volleyball court, car wash station and playground. Equestrian parc is conveniently located with walking distance to shops, restaurants and movie theater. Close to I-75. It won't last long!!