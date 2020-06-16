All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:01 AM

18305 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE

18305 Bridle Club Dr · (813) 502-3743
Location

18305 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18305 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Ground floor condo recently renovated with granite countertops in bathrooms, new ceramic tile floors in kitchen, family/dining room and bathrooms. Walk-in closets. Balcony with storage. Washer and Dryer included. Gated Community. Community that has all the amenities including a clubhouse w/fitness facility, pool and spa, outside kitchen, tennis and sand volleyball court, car wash station and playground. Equestrian parc is conveniently located with walking distance to shops, restaurants and movie theater. Close to I-75. It won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

