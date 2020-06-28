All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE

18289 Bridle Club Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18289 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
This bright 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has cathedral ceilings, crown molding, a working fireplace, and a screened porch view. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and ceiling fan. The second bedroom is also spacious, and there are two full bathrooms, one near each bedroom. The kitchen is well appointed with solid wood cabinets, and it has a breakfast bar. There is a separate laundry room with washer and dryer off the kitchen. The screened balcony also has a small storage closet. Equestrian Parc is a gated community with a community pool, tennis and volleyball courts, club house and fitness center. HOA requires 7 days to review application and lease prior to occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have any available units?
18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have?
Some of 18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College