18289 BRIDLE CLUB DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool tennis court volleyball court

This bright 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has cathedral ceilings, crown molding, a working fireplace, and a screened porch view. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and ceiling fan. The second bedroom is also spacious, and there are two full bathrooms, one near each bedroom. The kitchen is well appointed with solid wood cabinets, and it has a breakfast bar. There is a separate laundry room with washer and dryer off the kitchen. The screened balcony also has a small storage closet. Equestrian Parc is a gated community with a community pool, tennis and volleyball courts, club house and fitness center. HOA requires 7 days to review application and lease prior to occupancy.