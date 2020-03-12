All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 18176 Sandy Pointe Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18176 Sandy Pointe Dr.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

18176 Sandy Pointe Dr.

18176 Sandy Pointe Drive · (813) 886-4433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18176 Sandy Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Heritage Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. · Avail. Jul 6

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2453 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. Available 07/06/20 Heritage Isles Home - Lovely 2 story home in prestigious Heritage Isles community. Spacious 3/2.5 - 2,453 sq. ft! Direct golf course views in back. Huge living room and vaulted ceilings. Upstairs features a large bonus loft and three bedrooms with master bathroom in master suite. Heritage Isles is a large resort style community with a golf course, resort style swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball and state-of-the-art workout facility. Minutes to I-75 and great shopping. One small pet allowed with deposit.

Available July 6th. ** $500. Off the 1st month rent if lease is signed on or before July 3rd!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4505386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. have any available units?
18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. have?
Some of 18176 Sandy Pointe Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. offer parking?
No, 18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. has a pool.
Does 18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. have accessible units?
No, 18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 18176 Sandy Pointe Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity