Amenities

pet friendly gym pool basketball court tennis court

18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. Available 07/06/20 Heritage Isles Home - Lovely 2 story home in prestigious Heritage Isles community. Spacious 3/2.5 - 2,453 sq. ft! Direct golf course views in back. Huge living room and vaulted ceilings. Upstairs features a large bonus loft and three bedrooms with master bathroom in master suite. Heritage Isles is a large resort style community with a golf course, resort style swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball and state-of-the-art workout facility. Minutes to I-75 and great shopping. One small pet allowed with deposit.



Available July 6th. ** $500. Off the 1st month rent if lease is signed on or before July 3rd!!



