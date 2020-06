Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 7, 2020. LEASE THIS FANTASTIC GROUND FLOOR CONDO IN EQUESTRIAN PARC AT HIGHWOODS PRESERVE. TWO BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. INDOOR UTILITY INCLUDES WASHER & DRYER. SCREENED LANAI OVERLOOKS BEAUTIFUL POND AND CONSERVATION. VOLUME CEILINGS AND CROWN MOLDING. GATED COMMUNITY HAS POOL AND CLUBHOUSE. MINUTES TO I75 AND SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. CALL TO SET UP YOUR SHOWING TODAY