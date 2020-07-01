All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:31 AM

18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE

18113 Nassau Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18113 Nassau Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Heritage Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Get ready to be wowed! Gorgeous 2 story end unit townhome overlooking pond and golf course. Many upgrades, beautiful details throughout home. All appliances included. Tiles in all wet areas and beautiful wood floors in the entire home! Kitchen offers maple cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Separate dining area overlooking kitchen and open to family room. Huge master suite with room for an office and sitting area. Master bath has dual sinks, separate garden tub,shower and walk in closet. Secondary bedroom is large with double closets. Screened lanai with views of pond and golf course. Cul de sac street. Heritage Isles offers resort style amenities including a swimming pool with 2 story slide, tennis, basketball, restaurant, tiki bar, playground and fitness center. New Tampa offers easy access to I-75 via morris bridge rd or Bruce B Downs, a short drive to the Tampa International Airport, minutes to Florida Hospitals, Tampa Premium Outlet, Wiregrass mall, Pasco Hernando State College, USF and all the shopping and restaurant options around New Tampa. [2 applications required, $60 per adult for the first application and $100 for HOA application per 2 adults. 2 pets max under 50lb each].

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE have any available units?
18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

