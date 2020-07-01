18113 NASSAU POINT DRIVE

Amenities

Get ready to be wowed! Gorgeous 2 story end unit townhome overlooking pond and golf course. Many upgrades, beautiful details throughout home. All appliances included. Tiles in all wet areas and beautiful wood floors in the entire home! Kitchen offers maple cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Separate dining area overlooking kitchen and open to family room. Huge master suite with room for an office and sitting area. Master bath has dual sinks, separate garden tub,shower and walk in closet. Secondary bedroom is large with double closets. Screened lanai with views of pond and golf course. Cul de sac street. Heritage Isles offers resort style amenities including a swimming pool with 2 story slide, tennis, basketball, restaurant, tiki bar, playground and fitness center. New Tampa offers easy access to I-75 via morris bridge rd or Bruce B Downs, a short drive to the Tampa International Airport, minutes to Florida Hospitals, Tampa Premium Outlet, Wiregrass mall, Pasco Hernando State College, USF and all the shopping and restaurant options around New Tampa. [2 applications required, $60 per adult for the first application and $100 for HOA application per 2 adults. 2 pets max under 50lb each].