18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

Gated Luxury New Tampa Condo! Located on the GROUND Floor right by the entrance. This home offers an upgraded kitchen (new counter tops, cabinets and floors), upgraded bathrooms, new stainless steel appliances, new washer and dryer in their own laundry room, a beautiful patio, huge windows that bring in natural light throughout the entire unit and minimal carpet in the bedrooms. Each room has a huge walk in closet, soaking tub and it's own bathroom to serve as a double master layout. Great community location with a resort style pool overlooking a beautiful lake & a 24 hour fully-equipped fitness center. The Villas is centrally and conveniently located to major interstates, Hospitals, Restaurants, Wiregrass Mall and Tampa Premium Outlets. A MUST SEE!!!