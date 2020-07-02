All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:22 AM

18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE

18025 Villa Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18025 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Gated Luxury New Tampa Condo! Located on the GROUND Floor right by the entrance. This home offers an upgraded kitchen (new counter tops, cabinets and floors), upgraded bathrooms, new stainless steel appliances, new washer and dryer in their own laundry room, a beautiful patio, huge windows that bring in natural light throughout the entire unit and minimal carpet in the bedrooms. Each room has a huge walk in closet, soaking tub and it's own bathroom to serve as a double master layout. Great community location with a resort style pool overlooking a beautiful lake & a 24 hour fully-equipped fitness center. The Villas is centrally and conveniently located to major interstates, Hospitals, Restaurants, Wiregrass Mall and Tampa Premium Outlets. A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18025 VILLA CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

